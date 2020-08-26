Marking an ‘X’: Exploring the History of Grenada’s Surnames

- Despite the widespread belief that most Grenadian surnames today are derived from plantation/slave owners, many former enslaved men actually used their first (and only) names to create their family names.
- This
is the case for a plurality of both English and French-derived surnames today.
- That means your surname may contain a clue to the name of your last enslaved male ancestor.
- A smaller percentage of Grenadian surnames, both English and French, are derived from plantation owners, and this often indicates a blood connection.
- Maybe
we can see these surnames as more a creation of the newly freed Grenadians to
establish identity, rather than something imposed upon them, as was the case in
other countries.
Malcolm X, the son of Grenadian Louise Langdon Norton Little
(1895/6-1989), made famous the identity struggles of Black people in the diaspora
when he replaced his family name of Little (or what has also been termed his
“slave name”) with an ‘X’ to signify his lost or robbed African identity as a
result of the Transatlantic Slave Trade and the legacy of slavery. It is a cry
voiced by many descendants of enslaved Africans in the Caribbean who feel a
sense of loss, a sense of disconnect, not knowing their African name, their
African identity.
In the 1970s, following the emergence of Rastafari and the
Black Power Movement, several Grenadians adopted African names (like Akee,
Kamau and Owusu) in an attempt to reclaim that perceived lost identity, adorned
with their dashiki and a big Afro, even carrying around beautifully carved
afro-combs to enhance that identity. The recent developments in DNA technology
have provided some solace in creating a “direct” biological connection to the
peoples of West Africa, but the connections to ancestral birthplaces remain
elusive at best. Yet, many continue to search their ancestry for any links that
would take them closer to finding that lost identity.
For Grenadians (and others from the Caribbean), doing
genealogical research is difficult to say the least. Luck is the most operative
word here: luck in locating pertinent records, luck that the records have not
been eaten by time, luck that you can read the handwriting, etc. It is often
easier for Grenadians in the diaspora because many of our records are available
in the US, UK and other places. Grenada has outsourced the preservation of its
history to others! For those making that difficult search because of the dearth
of records, archives, and access to whatever might be available, I would like
to share my thoughts on a very important aspect of that search from my years of
experience in my own family search and as a historian and archivist working among
those historical records. I am referring specifically to the origin and history
of the surnames of Grenadians, which I hope will aid you in your search and
overall understanding of Grenadian genealogy.
Slave
Registers and Surnames
It is often repeated that most Grenadians (and West Indians)
today have family names that were unwittingly received from their enslaved
ancestors’ masters/owners, hence the reference to family names as “slave names”
and Malcolm X’s use of an “X” to illustrate that. However, that is only true for
a minority of Grenadian surnames (although it could be argued that all names of
enslaved Africans are “slave names”).
There is little on enslaved names and
naming practices, which makes it rather difficult to trace Black ancestry
beyond the limited official records like the Civil List (which begins in 1866)
and selected church records, especially the Anglican Church (see Handler &
Jacoby 1996). However, a look at the names of plantation owners (Legacies of British
Slave-ownership) and the Slave Registers (Former
British Colonial Dependencies…) makes clear that many
of those names do not survive in Grenada as surnames, and when they do, there
is an actual blood connection. In fact, the plurality of Grenadian family
names today, and the most popular ones at least, are derived from the first
names of the last enslaved male ancestors. This does not seem to be the
case across the region (for example, in Trinidad, St. Lucia and Belize, enslaved
were given last names on the Slave Registers; or in Curacao where former
enslaved received surnames based on the first names of the wives of their white
slave owners, hence the preponderance of female surnames). But for Grenada, an
examination of family names today will reveal the preponderance of male first
names. This in itself is not unusual, as many European cultures and patrilineal
societies worldwide have used this naming practice for centuries (think of many
names in the Bible – Solomon, son of David; Joseph, son of Jacob, etc.). What
is unique about it here is how it came about in Grenada.
Records of the names of enslaved
Grenadians are readily available and give a good idea of the names that were given
to enslaved peoples in Grenada. As a matter of fact, there are complete lists
of the enslaved in Grenada between 1817 and 1834 as part of the Slave Registry
Act passed to inhibit the continued illegal importation of captive Africans (Former
British Colonial Dependencies…). Other lists
are also available in legal deeds from the sale of plantations, which included
enslaved as part of the property (Register
of Records, 1764-1931).
These lists provide a clear picture of the rendered/official
names of the last generation or two of enslaved Grenadians. Comparing the list
of surnames today with the Slave Registers reveal an obvious connection: a
majority of the family names today were derived from the actual names held by
the last enslaved males. They did not have actual surnames, so the Slave
Registers recorded the patriarch’s first name. Table 1 provides a list of the 20
most common family names today and compares them to the prevalence of these
names to their counterpart in the Slave Registers.
Table 1. The 20 Most Common Grenadian Surnames Today and Their Prevalence in the Slave Registers
|
Rank in Grenada
|
Rank in Carriacou
|
Surname
|
Current Incidence
|
# in the 1834 Slave Register
|
Comments
|
1
|
3
|
Charles
|
3870
|
115
|
|
2
|
1
|
Joseph
|
2807
|
138
|
|
3
|
9
|
Thomas
|
2787
|
92
|
|
4
|
17
|
Williams
|
2312
|
150
|
“s” added to William
|
5
|
4
|
Alexander
|
2255
|
83
|
|
6
|
42
|
Lewis
|
1839
|
5*
|
|
7
|
4
|
John
|
1743
|
149
|
|
8
|
54
|
Phillip
|
1660
|
19
|
The French Philip
is #94
|
9
|
2
|
Noel
|
1638
|
46
|
|
10
|
33
|
Mitchell
|
1558
|
33
|
|
11
|
68
|
Francis
|
1456
|
8*
|
|
12
|
12
|
George
|
1310
|
111
|
|
13
|
41
|
James
|
1165
|
69
|
|
14
|
64
|
Baptiste
|
1138
|
38
|
French-derived
name
|
15
|
150
|
Edwards
|
915
|
78
|
“s” added to
Edward
|
16
|
33
|
Peters
|
826
|
44
|
“s” added to
Peter
|
17
|
97
|
Paul
|
823
|
22
|
|
18
|
33
|
Sylvester
|
786
|
23
|
Sylvest/Sylvestre/Sylvester
|
19
|
14
|
Roberts
|
758
|
83
|
“s” added to
Robert
|
20
|
166
|
Frederick
|
751
|
52
|
*Lewis and
Francis on the Slave Registers are far below expected numbers to their
popularity today.
Sources: https://forebears.io/grenada/surnames
https://www.ancestry.co.uk/search/collections/1129/
The
Survival of African Names
One easy test of the theory is to examine the unique example
of the few surviving African names. African day-names and others, especially
from the Akan, have survived slavery like few other African cultural memories.
This may have been due to the large numbers of Akans (from the historical Gold
Coast region) brought to Grenada, from whom we have other cultural survivals
like Anansi the trickster spider and a handful of Twi words (Martin 2007).
These few African names as first names can be seen on the Slave Registers, but only the male names have survived because they became surnames in Grenada and Carriacou today: Cuffie (<Kofi), Quamina (<Kwami), Quashie (<Kwesi), and Cudjoe (<Kojo). The female names like Cumba, Accou, Acra, Ama, Yabba and Amba have totally disappeared, as have the ethnic appendages like Ebo/Ibo, Chamba, Moco, and Congo (see Table 2). The retention of these few African names possibly suggests that the enslaved may have had some agency in naming their offspring, but that would be difficult to prove as much of the evidence is anecdotal. It is believed that the enslaved, especially those born in Grenada, were named by their grandmothers and godparents (Handler & Jacoby 1996).
Table 2. Historical Male African First Names as Surnames Today and Their Prevalence in the 1834 Slave Register
|
Rank
|
Surname
|
Current Incidence
|
# in the 1834 Slave Register
|
Comments
|
213
|
Quashie
|
96
|
7
|
Ranks #18 in
Carriacou
|
305
|
Cudjoe
|
63
|
8
|
Ranks #31 in
Carriacou
|
309
|
Cuffie
|
62
|
10
|
Not present in
Carriacou
|
537
|
Quamina
|
28
|
6
|
Ranks #111 in
Carriacou
Sources: https://forebears.io/grenada/surnames
https://www.ancestry.co.uk/search/collections/1129/
Another good example from the Slave Registers is when changes
in names had to be explained from one year to the next. For example, the
Register for 1834 provided comments for names of three families on the “Breteche
and Lance La Roche Estates” in Carriacou owned by E. B. Dallas. A patriarch
named Rodney (no last name) was listed as being born in Africa around 1787/88,
and was about 46 years in 1834; he is described as having “country [tribal]
marks on his breast” (see image below). The children, who had been recorded on
previous Registers with only one name, were now recorded with the family name Rodney:
Mary Charlotte Rodney (15 yrs), Damfreson Rodney (12 yrs), Noel Rodney (10
yrs), Arline/Alexline Rodney (7½ yrs) and Johnny Rodney (4 yrs), with the
comment “Surname taken on father’s marriage.” His wife (the mother of the
children) is not identified because she may have been on another plantation, or
was not associated with the name Rodney. (It is interesting to speculate that
the Rodney family of Beauséjour, Carriacou today could be descendants of Rodney
from 1834.) Other families identified on the same page include Henry and
Joseph.
There are almost 7,000 unique surnames in Grenada, Carriacou
and Petite Martinique. Most of them are historical Grenadian families that date
to the immediate post-Emancipation period when the majority of Grenadians
adopted surnames. There were a few enslaved who had two names, mostly compound
names (and primarily French-derived), but compound names were also used to
differentiate those with similar names on the same plantation (examples: Jean
Paul, Jean Pierre, Louis Pierre & Louis Charles; Julien & Julien 1st,
Charles & Charles 2nd, Harriet 1st & Harriet
London). Some of these compound names may account for why we do not see
surnames like Jean and Louis today. For Grenada, I examined almost 1000
surnames and their incidences of occurrence, 200 for Carriacou, and 40 for
Petite Martinique (see the Forebears
directory). English, Scottish, and other names of the British Isles dominate as
the British were the last and longest colonial rulers of Grenada.
Continuity
of British Surnames
Although male first names dominate the English-derived (including
British, Scottish, Irish) Grenadian names (see Table 1 above), some British surnames
that derive directly from British families are quite evident as well. Most of
these indicate blood connections, as in the offspring of white men and Black/mixed
women (free and enslaved), who thus carried their name, often even identified
in last wills and testaments (see Table 3).
Table 3. English-Derived Surnames from
British Slave Owners
|
Rank
|
Surname
|
Current Incidence
|
Listed on 1834 Slave Register
|
Comments
|
5
|
Alexander
|
2255
|
Yes
|
Ranks #4 in
Carriacou
|
62
|
Campbell
|
308
|
Yes
|
Ranks #166 in
Carriacou
|
97
|
Ferguson
|
216
|
No
|
Not present
|
114
|
Whiteman
|
178
|
No
|
Not present
|
119
|
Munro
|
180
|
No
|
Ranks #198 in
Carriacou
|
125
|
Cummings
|
175
|
No
|
Ranks #49 in
Carriacou
|
235
|
Young
|
86
|
No
|
Not present
|
530
|
Hankey
|
29
|
No
|
Not present
Sources: https://www.ucl.ac.uk/lbs/search/
https://www.ancestry.co.uk/search/collections/1129/
Names of some Grenadian surnames stem from British surnames
because of some other connection to a plantation and the family. One example is
the Mills family of Carriacou, who took their
name from the Mill family that owned Grand Bay Estate into the early 1900s;
there were no registered enslaved with the name of Mill or Mills. The Carriacou
family added an “s” as was the case with several adopted male first names like
Williams, Peters,
Edwards, Richards,
and Andrews. It is unclear why this happened
instead of taking the patriarchs’ name.
The many Scottish names of Carriacou and Petite Martinique
are also as a result of racial mixing between the Scots and Blacks (free and
enslaved), with names like McLawrence, McFarlane, and McGillivary (see Table 4).
One of the most popular family names on Petite Martinique is Bethel, a
Welsh-derived name.
Table 4. English-Derived Surnames in
Carriacou & Petite Martinique
|
Rank
|
Surname
|
Current Incidence
|
Listed on Slave Registers
|
Comments
|
11
|
McLawrence
|
90
|
No
|
Ranks #197 in Grenada
|
18
|
Stewart
|
69
|
Yes (2)
|
Ranks #85 in
Grenada
|
20
|
Boatswain
|
67
|
No
|
Ranks #207 in
Grenada
|
22
|
McFarlane
|
65
|
No
|
Ranks #274 in Grenada
|
29
|
McIntosh
|
55
|
No
|
Ranks #910 in
Grenada
|
33
|
Matheson
|
50
|
No
|
Ranks #323 in Grenada
|
1
|
Bethel
|
198
|
No
|
Ranks #73 in
Grenada
|
4
|
Blair
|
42
|
Yes (2)
|
Ranks #259 in
Grenada
|
12
|
Tillock
|
21
|
No
|
Ranks #470 in
Grenada
Sources: https://forebears.io/grenada/surnames
https://www.ancestry.co.uk/search/collections/1129/
French
Surnames
Though Grenada was a French colony
between 1649 and 1763, French-derived names are still quite common centuries on.
Several of these surnames of French origin are French male first names that were
converted to surnames, similar to their British counterparts (see Table 5). The
plurality of French-derived family names, however, were present since the mid-
to late 18th century and held by persons of French and African
ancestry or mixed race (see Table 6). Most of these French family surnames do
not appear on Slave Registers, but rather by owners of enslaved, they being the
descendants of “interracial relationships” (free and enslaved).
Table 5. The 15 Most Common French-Derived Surnames Today and Their Prevalence in the 1834 Slave Register
|
Rank
|
Surname
|
Current Incidence
|
# on the 1834 Slave Register
|
Comments
|
9
|
Noel
|
1638
|
46
|
Ranks #18 in
Carriacou
|
14
|
Baptiste
|
1138
|
38
|
Ranks #31 in
Carriacou
|
24
|
Antoine
|
691
|
46
|
Ranks #135 in
Carriacou
|
30
|
Calliste
|
556
|
12
|
Ranks #111 in
Carriacou
|
31
|
Pierre
|
538
|
45
|
Ranks #166 in
Carriacou
|
32
|
Julien
|
536
|
30 (+Julienne)
|
Ranks #45 in
Carriacou
|
37
|
Modeste
|
475
|
46
|
Ranks #47 in
Carriacou
|
44
|
St. Louis
|
371
|
19
|
|
59
|
St. Bernard
|
315
|
No
|
Ranks #198 in
Carriacou
|
70
|
Francois
|
272
|
40
|
|
88
|
Pascal
|
230
|
29
|
Ranks #150 in
Carriacou
|
92
|
Clement
|
222
|
8
|
|
94
|
Philip
|
220
|
52 (+John Philip)
|
|
98
|
Cadore
|
214
|
No
|
Ranks #198 in
Carriacou
|
99
|
Hosten
|
213
|
No
|
Ranks #135 in
Carriacou
Sources: https://forebears.io/grenada/surnames
https://www.ancestry.co.uk/search/collections/1129/
Table 6. Popular Historical French Surnames and Their Prevalence in the 1834 Slave
Register
|
Rank
|
Surname
|
Current Incidence
|
# on the 1834 Slave Register
|
Comments
|
115
|
De Coteau
|
189
|
No
|
Ranks #85 in
Carriacou
|
118
|
Langaine
|
182
|
No
|
Not present
|
125
|
La Touche
|
175
|
No
|
Not present
|
129
|
Stanislaus
|
172
|
Yes (11)
|
Ranks #47 in
Carriacou
|
182
|
Bedeau
|
109
|
No
|
Ranks #20 in
Carriacou
Sources: https://forebears.io/grenada/surnames
https://www.ancestry.co.uk/search/collections/1129/
Final
Thoughts
Lastly, due to migration since the
mid-1800s, several names unique to neighboring islands have been brought to
Grenada, some becoming well established. But it is still possible to
differentiate exclusively Grenadian names from those of neighboring Caribbean
islands. Table 7 presents a short list of some of these names originally
exclusive to Grenada, but now can be found in Trinidad, the US and UK due to
migration of Grenadians since the 18th century. Surnames like
Chantimel have disappeared, while names like Horsford and Ackie, coming from
Antigua (where they are common), or Quarless, Dowden, Chandler, and Dottin from
Barbados, have enriched Grenada’s family history and cultural identity.
Table 7. Unique
Surnames to Grenada
|
Rank
|
Surname
|
Possibly Derived From
|
Listed on the 1834 Slave Register
|
Comments
|
59
|
Belfon
|
Pierre Aman Belfon
|
No
|
|
191
|
Braveboy
|
1st name of enslaved
|
Yes
|
|
209
|
Brizan
|
Brisant
|
Yes
|
|
98/243
|
Cadore/Cadoo
|
Unknown
|
Yes
|
Ranks #198 in
Carriacou
|
115
|
De Coteau
|
Clozier Decoteau
|
No
|
Ranks #85 in Carriacou
|
163
|
De Roche
|
La Roche
|
No
|
Ranks #85 in
Carriacou
|
108
|
Hillaire
|
St. Hillaire
|
Yes
|
|
867
|
La Grenade
|
Grenade
|
No
|
|
194
|
Lalgie
|
East-Indian derived
|
No
|
|
125
|
La Touche
|
La Touche-Limouzinière de Mareuil
|
No
|
|
207
|
Lendore
|
|
No
|
Ranks #13 in
Carriacou
|
218
|
Marryshow
|
Maricheau
|
No
|
|
57/749
|
Morain/Moraine
|
Unknown
|
No
|
|
413
|
Viechweg
|
John Viechweg (Belair, 1800)
|
No
|
Sources: https://forebears.io/grenada/surnames
https://www.ancestry.co.uk/search/collections/1129/
So in conclusion, Grenadian surnames are not purely baggage from our enslaved ancestors. Slavery is the reason for the lack of surnames in the first place, but the ones we have bear the names of our ancestors, much as surnames are supposed to. As such, these surnames may lead to Grenadians today finding their enslaved ancestors on Slave Registers and other lists if aware of the village (and thus plantation) where your family originated. As a final example, the name Braveboy shows up on Slave Registers for the Carriere Estate in St. Andrew. Knowing that the Braveboy family has roots in that area (and the name is quite distinctive) leads to the conclusion that the young man identified as Braveboy was probably the patriarch of the Braveboy clan, a family name that is unique to Grenada.
Page from the Slave Register for 1834 listing enslaved males on the Carriere Estate, St. Andrew, with the name Braveboy highlighted
-JAM
References
For
the names of enslaved Grenadians see “Former British Colonial Dependencies,
Slave Registers, 1813-1834” at https://www.ancestry.co.uk/search/collections/1129/
For the
names of mostly British slave owners in Grenada see “Legacies of British Slave-Ownership”
at https://www.ucl.ac.uk/lbs/maps/caribbean/grenada
For
current surnames of Grenadians see “Most Common Last Names in Grenada,”
Forebears at https://forebears.io/grenada/surnames.
“Most Common
Last Names of Carriacou,” Forebears at https://forebears.io/grenada/carriacou#surnames
Most Common Last Names of Petite Martinique,” Forebears at https://forebears.io/grenada/petite-martinique#surnames
Handler, Jerome S. and JoAnn Jacoby. 1996. “Slave Names and
Naming in Barbados, 1650-1830,” The William and Mary Quarterly, Third
Series, 53, (Oct):685-728.
Martin, John Angus. 2007. A-Z of Grenada. Oxford:
Macmillan Caribbean.
