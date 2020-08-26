Marking an ‘X’: Exploring the History of Grenada’s Surnames

Despite the widespread belief that most Grenadian surnames today are derived from plantation/slave owners, many former enslaved men actually used their first (and only) names to create their family names.

This is the case for a plurality of both English and French-derived surnames today.

That means your surname may contain a clue to the name of your last enslaved male ancestor.

A smaller percentage of Grenadian surnames, both English and French, are derived from plantation owners, and this often indicates a blood connection.

Maybe we can see these surnames as more a creation of the newly freed Grenadians to establish identity, rather than something imposed upon them, as was the case in other countries.

Malcolm X, the son of Grenadian Louise Langdon Norton Little (1895/6-1989), made famous the identity struggles of Black people in the diaspora when he replaced his family name of Little (or what has also been termed his “slave name”) with an ‘X’ to signify his lost or robbed African identity as a result of the Transatlantic Slave Trade and the legacy of slavery. It is a cry voiced by many descendants of enslaved Africans in the Caribbean who feel a sense of loss, a sense of disconnect, not knowing their African name, their African identity.

In the 1970s, following the emergence of Rastafari and the Black Power Movement, several Grenadians adopted African names (like Akee, Kamau and Owusu) in an attempt to reclaim that perceived lost identity, adorned with their dashiki and a big Afro, even carrying around beautifully carved afro-combs to enhance that identity. The recent developments in DNA technology have provided some solace in creating a “direct” biological connection to the peoples of West Africa, but the connections to ancestral birthplaces remain elusive at best. Yet, many continue to search their ancestry for any links that would take them closer to finding that lost identity.

For Grenadians (and others from the Caribbean), doing genealogical research is difficult to say the least. Luck is the most operative word here: luck in locating pertinent records, luck that the records have not been eaten by time, luck that you can read the handwriting, etc. It is often easier for Grenadians in the diaspora because many of our records are available in the US, UK and other places. Grenada has outsourced the preservation of its history to others! For those making that difficult search because of the dearth of records, archives, and access to whatever might be available, I would like to share my thoughts on a very important aspect of that search from my years of experience in my own family search and as a historian and archivist working among those historical records. I am referring specifically to the origin and history of the surnames of Grenadians, which I hope will aid you in your search and overall understanding of Grenadian genealogy.

Slave Registers and Surnames

It is often repeated that most Grenadians (and West Indians) today have family names that were unwittingly received from their enslaved ancestors’ masters/owners, hence the reference to family names as “slave names” and Malcolm X’s use of an “X” to illustrate that. However, that is only true for a minority of Grenadian surnames (although it could be argued that all names of enslaved Africans are “slave names”).

There is little on enslaved names and naming practices, which makes it rather difficult to trace Black ancestry beyond the limited official records like the Civil List (which begins in 1866) and selected church records, especially the Anglican Church (see Handler & Jacoby 1996). However, a look at the names of plantation owners (Legacies of British Slave-ownership) and the Slave Registers (Former British Colonial Dependencies…) makes clear that many of those names do not survive in Grenada as surnames, and when they do, there is an actual blood connection. In fact, the plurality of Grenadian family names today, and the most popular ones at least, are derived from the first names of the last enslaved male ancestors. This does not seem to be the case across the region (for example, in Trinidad, St. Lucia and Belize, enslaved were given last names on the Slave Registers; or in Curacao where former enslaved received surnames based on the first names of the wives of their white slave owners, hence the preponderance of female surnames). But for Grenada, an examination of family names today will reveal the preponderance of male first names. This in itself is not unusual, as many European cultures and patrilineal societies worldwide have used this naming practice for centuries (think of many names in the Bible – Solomon, son of David; Joseph, son of Jacob, etc.). What is unique about it here is how it came about in Grenada.

Records of the names of enslaved Grenadians are readily available and give a good idea of the names that were given to enslaved peoples in Grenada. As a matter of fact, there are complete lists of the enslaved in Grenada between 1817 and 1834 as part of the Slave Registry Act passed to inhibit the continued illegal importation of captive Africans (Former British Colonial Dependencies…). Other lists are also available in legal deeds from the sale of plantations, which included enslaved as part of the property (Register of Records, 1764-1931).

These lists provide a clear picture of the rendered/official names of the last generation or two of enslaved Grenadians. Comparing the list of surnames today with the Slave Registers reveal an obvious connection: a majority of the family names today were derived from the actual names held by the last enslaved males. They did not have actual surnames, so the Slave Registers recorded the patriarch’s first name. Table 1 provides a list of the 20 most common family names today and compares them to the prevalence of these names to their counterpart in the Slave Registers.

Table 1. The 20 Most Common Grenadian Surnames Today and Their Prevalence in the Slave Registers

Rank in Grenada Rank in Carriacou Surname Current Incidence # in the 1834 Slave Register Comments 1 3 Charles 3870 115 2 1 Joseph 2807 138 3 9 Thomas 2787 92 4 17 Williams 2312 150 “s” added to William 5 4 Alexander 2255 83 6 42 Lewis 1839 5* 7 4 John 1743 149 8 54 Phillip 1660 19 The French Philip is #94 9 2 Noel 1638 46 10 33 Mitchell 1558 33 11 68 Francis 1456 8* 12 12 George 1310 111 13 41 James 1165 69 14 64 Baptiste 1138 38 French-derived name 15 150 Edwards 915 78 “s” added to Edward 16 33 Peters 826 44 “s” added to Peter 17 97 Paul 823 22 18 33 Sylvester 786 23 Sylvest/Sylvestre/Sylvester 19 14 Roberts 758 83 “s” added to Robert 20 166 Frederick 751 52

*Lewis and Francis on the Slave Registers are far below expected numbers to their popularity today.

Sources: https://forebears.io/grenada/surnames

https://www.ancestry.co.uk/search/collections/1129/

The Survival of African Names

One easy test of the theory is to examine the unique example of the few surviving African names. African day-names and others, especially from the Akan, have survived slavery like few other African cultural memories. This may have been due to the large numbers of Akans (from the historical Gold Coast region) brought to Grenada, from whom we have other cultural survivals like Anansi the trickster spider and a handful of Twi words (Martin 2007).

These few African names as first names can be seen on the Slave Registers, but only the male names have survived because they became surnames in Grenada and Carriacou today: Cuffie (<Kofi), Quamina (<Kwami), Quashie (<Kwesi), and Cudjoe (<Kojo). The female names like Cumba, Accou, Acra, Ama, Yabba and Amba have totally disappeared, as have the ethnic appendages like Ebo/Ibo, Chamba, Moco, and Congo (see Table 2). The retention of these few African names possibly suggests that the enslaved may have had some agency in naming their offspring, but that would be difficult to prove as much of the evidence is anecdotal. It is believed that the enslaved, especially those born in Grenada, were named by their grandmothers and godparents (Handler & Jacoby 1996).

Table 2. Historical Male African First Names as Surnames Today and Their Prevalence in the 1834 Slave Register

Rank Surname Current Incidence # in the 1834 Slave Register Comments 213 Quashie 96 7 Ranks #18 in Carriacou 305 Cudjoe 63 8 Ranks #31 in Carriacou 309 Cuffie 62 10 Not present in Carriacou 537 Quamina 28 6 Ranks #111 in Carriacou

Sources: https://forebears.io/grenada/surnames

https://www.ancestry.co.uk/search/collections/1129/

Another good example from the Slave Registers is when changes in names had to be explained from one year to the next. For example, the Register for 1834 provided comments for names of three families on the “Breteche and Lance La Roche Estates” in Carriacou owned by E. B. Dallas. A patriarch named Rodney (no last name) was listed as being born in Africa around 1787/88, and was about 46 years in 1834; he is described as having “country [tribal] marks on his breast” (see image below). The children, who had been recorded on previous Registers with only one name, were now recorded with the family name Rodney: Mary Charlotte Rodney (15 yrs), Damfreson Rodney (12 yrs), Noel Rodney (10 yrs), Arline/Alexline Rodney (7½ yrs) and Johnny Rodney (4 yrs), with the comment “Surname taken on father’s marriage.” His wife (the mother of the children) is not identified because she may have been on another plantation, or was not associated with the name Rodney. (It is interesting to speculate that the Rodney family of Beauséjour, Carriacou today could be descendants of Rodney from 1834.) Other families identified on the same page include Henry and Joseph.





Pages from the 1834 Slave Register for “Breteche and Lance La Roche Estates” in Carriacou listing enslaved, with references to members of the Rodney, Joseph and Henry families highlighted (courtesy of Ancestry.co.uk)

There are almost 7,000 unique surnames in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique. Most of them are historical Grenadian families that date to the immediate post-Emancipation period when the majority of Grenadians adopted surnames. There were a few enslaved who had two names, mostly compound names (and primarily French-derived), but compound names were also used to differentiate those with similar names on the same plantation (examples: Jean Paul, Jean Pierre, Louis Pierre & Louis Charles; Julien & Julien 1st, Charles & Charles 2nd, Harriet 1st & Harriet London). Some of these compound names may account for why we do not see surnames like Jean and Louis today. For Grenada, I examined almost 1000 surnames and their incidences of occurrence, 200 for Carriacou, and 40 for Petite Martinique (see the Forebears directory). English, Scottish, and other names of the British Isles dominate as the British were the last and longest colonial rulers of Grenada.

Continuity of British Surnames

Although male first names dominate the English-derived (including British, Scottish, Irish) Grenadian names (see Table 1 above), some British surnames that derive directly from British families are quite evident as well. Most of these indicate blood connections, as in the offspring of white men and Black/mixed women (free and enslaved), who thus carried their name, often even identified in last wills and testaments (see Table 3).

Table 3. English-Derived Surnames from British Slave Owners

Rank Surname Current Incidence Listed on 1834 Slave Register Comments 5 Alexander 2255 Yes Ranks #4 in Carriacou 62 Campbell 308 Yes Ranks #166 in Carriacou 97 Ferguson 216 No Not present 114 Whiteman 178 No Not present 119 Munro 180 No Ranks #198 in Carriacou 125 Cummings 175 No Ranks #49 in Carriacou 235 Young 86 No Not present 530 Hankey 29 No Not present

Sources: https://www.ucl.ac.uk/lbs/search/

https://www.ancestry.co.uk/search/collections/1129/

Names of some Grenadian surnames stem from British surnames because of some other connection to a plantation and the family. One example is the Mills family of Carriacou, who took their name from the Mill family that owned Grand Bay Estate into the early 1900s; there were no registered enslaved with the name of Mill or Mills. The Carriacou family added an “s” as was the case with several adopted male first names like Williams, Peters, Edwards, Richards, and Andrews. It is unclear why this happened instead of taking the patriarchs’ name.

The many Scottish names of Carriacou and Petite Martinique are also as a result of racial mixing between the Scots and Blacks (free and enslaved), with names like McLawrence, McFarlane, and McGillivary (see Table 4). One of the most popular family names on Petite Martinique is Bethel, a Welsh-derived name.

Table 4. English-Derived Surnames in Carriacou & Petite Martinique

Rank Surname Current Incidence Listed on Slave Registers Comments 11 McLawrence 90 No Ranks #197 in Grenada 18 Stewart 69 Yes (2) Ranks #85 in Grenada 20 Boatswain 67 No Ranks #207 in Grenada 22 McFarlane 65 No Ranks #274 in Grenada 29 McIntosh 55 No Ranks #910 in Grenada 33 Matheson 50 No Ranks #323 in Grenada

1 Bethel 198 No Ranks #73 in Grenada 4 Blair 42 Yes (2) Ranks #259 in Grenada 12 Tillock 21 No Ranks #470 in Grenada

Sources: https://forebears.io/grenada/surnames

https://www.ancestry.co.uk/search/collections/1129/

French Surnames

Though Grenada was a French colony between 1649 and 1763, French-derived names are still quite common centuries on. Several of these surnames of French origin are French male first names that were converted to surnames, similar to their British counterparts (see Table 5). The plurality of French-derived family names, however, were present since the mid- to late 18th century and held by persons of French and African ancestry or mixed race (see Table 6). Most of these French family surnames do not appear on Slave Registers, but rather by owners of enslaved, they being the descendants of “interracial relationships” (free and enslaved).

Table 5. The 15 Most Common French-Derived Surnames Today and Their Prevalence in the 1834 Slave Register

Rank Surname Current Incidence # on the 1834 Slave Register Comments 9 Noel 1638 46 Ranks #18 in Carriacou 14 Baptiste 1138 38 Ranks #31 in Carriacou 24 Antoine 691 46 Ranks #135 in Carriacou 30 Calliste 556 12 Ranks #111 in Carriacou 31 Pierre 538 45 Ranks #166 in Carriacou 32 Julien 536 30 (+Julienne) Ranks #45 in Carriacou 37 Modeste 475 46 Ranks #47 in Carriacou 44 St. Louis 371 19 59 St. Bernard 315 No Ranks #198 in Carriacou 70 Francois 272 40 88 Pascal 230 29 Ranks #150 in Carriacou 92 Clement 222 8 94 Philip 220 52 (+John Philip) 98 Cadore 214 No Ranks #198 in Carriacou 99 Hosten 213 No Ranks #135 in Carriacou

Sources: https://forebears.io/grenada/surnames

https://www.ancestry.co.uk/search/collections/1129/

Table 6. Popular Historical French Surnames and Their Prevalence in the 1834 Slave Register

Rank Surname Current Incidence # on the 1834 Slave Register Comments 115 De Coteau 189 No Ranks #85 in Carriacou 118 Langaine 182 No Not present 125 La Touche 175 No Not present 129 Stanislaus 172 Yes (11) Ranks #47 in Carriacou 182 Bedeau 109 No Ranks #20 in Carriacou

Sources: https://forebears.io/grenada/surnames

https://www.ancestry.co.uk/search/collections/1129/

Final Thoughts

Lastly, due to migration since the mid-1800s, several names unique to neighboring islands have been brought to Grenada, some becoming well established. But it is still possible to differentiate exclusively Grenadian names from those of neighboring Caribbean islands. Table 7 presents a short list of some of these names originally exclusive to Grenada, but now can be found in Trinidad, the US and UK due to migration of Grenadians since the 18th century. Surnames like Chantimel have disappeared, while names like Horsford and Ackie, coming from Antigua (where they are common), or Quarless, Dowden, Chandler, and Dottin from Barbados, have enriched Grenada’s family history and cultural identity.

Table 7. Unique Surnames to Grenada

Rank Surname Possibly Derived From Listed on the 1834 Slave Register Comments 59 Belfon Pierre Aman Belfon No 191 Braveboy 1st name of enslaved Yes 209 Brizan Brisant Yes Place name 98/243 Cadore/Cadoo Unknown Yes Ranks #198 in Carriacou 115 De Coteau Clozier Decoteau No Ranks #85 in Carriacou 163 De Roche La Roche No Ranks #85 in Carriacou 108 Hillaire St. Hillaire Yes 867 La Grenade Grenade No Name of the island 194 Lalgie East-Indian derived No 125 La Touche La Touche-Limouzinière de Mareuil No 207 Lendore Unknown No Ranks #13 in Carriacou 218 Marryshow Maricheau No 57/749 Morain/Moraine Unknown No 413 Viechweg John Viechweg (Belair, 1800) No

Sources: https://forebears.io/grenada/surnames

https://www.ancestry.co.uk/search/collections/1129/

So in conclusion, Grenadian surnames are not purely baggage from our enslaved ancestors. Slavery is the reason for the lack of surnames in the first place, but the ones we have bear the names of our ancestors, much as surnames are supposed to. As such, these surnames may lead to Grenadians today finding their enslaved ancestors on Slave Registers and other lists if aware of the village (and thus plantation) where your family originated. As a final example, the name Braveboy shows up on Slave Registers for the Carriere Estate in St. Andrew. Knowing that the Braveboy family has roots in that area (and the name is quite distinctive) leads to the conclusion that the young man identified as Braveboy was probably the patriarch of the Braveboy clan, a family name that is unique to Grenada.

Page from the Slave Register for 1834 listing enslaved males on the Carriere Estate, St. Andrew, with the name Braveboy highlighted

-JAM

References

For the names of enslaved Grenadians see “Former British Colonial Dependencies, Slave Registers, 1813-1834” at https://www.ancestry.co.uk/search/collections/1129/

For the names of mostly British slave owners in Grenada see “Legacies of British Slave-Ownership” at https://www.ucl.ac.uk/lbs/maps/caribbean/grenada

For current surnames of Grenadians see “Most Common Last Names in Grenada,” Forebears at https://forebears.io/grenada/surnames.

“Most Common Last Names of Carriacou,” Forebears at https://forebears.io/grenada/carriacou#surnames

Most Common Last Names of Petite Martinique,” Forebears at https://forebears.io/grenada/petite-martinique#surnames

Handler, Jerome S. and JoAnn Jacoby. 1996. “Slave Names and Naming in Barbados, 1650-1830,” The William and Mary Quarterly, Third Series, 53, (Oct):685-728.

Martin, John Angus. 2007. A-Z of Grenada. Oxford: Macmillan Caribbean.